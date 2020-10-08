Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 15,506 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,506 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Axcelis Technologies worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 7.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 438.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 83,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 68,180 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 52.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACLS. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $774.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

