Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,998 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Innoviva worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innoviva by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,823,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Innoviva by 1.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,657,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Innoviva by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after buying an additional 142,745 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Innoviva by 17.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,719,000 after buying an additional 306,094 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Innoviva by 21.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,779,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,880,000 after buying an additional 318,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INVA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

INVA opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 92.39 and a quick ratio of 92.39. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $15.62.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. Innoviva had a net margin of 76.28% and a return on equity of 59.83%. The firm had revenue of $78.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

