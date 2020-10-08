Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,771 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.26% of Owens & Minor worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMI. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,255,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 966.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 773,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 700,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 156.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 605,247 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at $3,751,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,003.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 287,582 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OMI opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.59. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMI. ValuEngine lowered Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded Owens & Minor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BofA Securities upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.19.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

