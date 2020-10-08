Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 51,983 Shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,983 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Huazhu Group worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 773.8% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BofA Securities upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Huazhu Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.62.

Shares of HTHT opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -54.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.07). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Ltd will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

