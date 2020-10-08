Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 30,020 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. No Street GP LP increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 52.3% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after buying an additional 515,201 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 473.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 614,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 507,223 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth about $2,438,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth about $2,015,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10,935.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 154,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COOP shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $24.58.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.20 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

