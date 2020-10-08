3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,147 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,283 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of 3D Systems worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

DDD stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $770.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.58 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. On average, research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $91,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,958.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

