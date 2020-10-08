Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 34,888 Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Stitch Fix worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $156,843.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,578.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $964,024.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,355.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,904 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,429. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SFIX shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Truist upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Shares of SFIX opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.25 and a beta of 2.73. Stitch Fix Inc has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.52 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

