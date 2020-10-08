Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,784 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Infinera worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the second quarter worth $36,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Infinera by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFN opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Infinera Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 34.82% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that Infinera Corp. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INFN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Infinera from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Infinera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Infinera in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $83,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 24,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $195,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,169 shares of company stock worth $301,744. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

