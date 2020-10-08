Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Douglas Dynamics worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 744.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 184.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 364.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 186.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1,525.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $808.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $56.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $120.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.27 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.