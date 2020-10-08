Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of FARO Technologies worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FARO Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 45.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

In other FARO Technologies news, insider Katrona Tyrrell sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $90,957.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $53,702.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yazid Tohme sold 10,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $606,029.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,986 shares in the company, valued at $344,673.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.09. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.64 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. On average, research analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FARO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FARO Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

