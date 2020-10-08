Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Position Trimmed by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,215,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,026,248 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Franklin Street Properties worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 102,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,036,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,587,000 after buying an additional 355,752 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FSP stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22).

FSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $204,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,429.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $136,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,650.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 78,900 shares of company stock worth $353,667.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

