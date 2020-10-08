Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 16,109 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,153 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of First Busey worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Busey by 32.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Busey by 0.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Busey by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Busey by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in First Busey by 4.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 46.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Busey alerts:

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.17.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. First Busey had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 2,100 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,448.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen V. King bought 27,058 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $498,949.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,539.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,358 shares of company stock worth $554,030 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.