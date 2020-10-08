Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CDXC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chromadex from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Chromadex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Chromadex has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $310.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.75. Chromadex has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 million. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Chromadex will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Chromadex by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Chromadex by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chromadex by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Chromadex in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chromadex in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

