Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PSNL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of PSNL opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $921.48 million, a PE ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.91. Personalis has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $644,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $66,648.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,822.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,085,615 shares of company stock worth $20,835,094 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 432.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 85.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 118,714 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 65.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 118.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 31,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Personalis in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

