Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Shares of CELH opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 550.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,363.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $11,027,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

