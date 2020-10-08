Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 542 Shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.95% of Dine Brands Global worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 93.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 64.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 592.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

DIN opened at $56.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.27 million, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.86. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $104.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.60.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.66 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

