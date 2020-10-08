Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,566 Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of 58.com worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WUBA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 58.com during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of 58.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of 58.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WUBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research lowered shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 58.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 58.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of NYSE:WUBA opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.19. 58.com Inc has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $69.89.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

