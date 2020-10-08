Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Matthews International worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MATW. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 9.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 16.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 23.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 24,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $746.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.14. Matthews International Corp has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $40.36.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $359.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.97 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matthews International Corp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MATW. BidaskClub upgraded Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.