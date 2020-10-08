PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,322,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 604,578 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.04% of PDL BioPharma worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDLI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PDL BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PDL BioPharma by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 26,023 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PDL BioPharma by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 38,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PDL BioPharma by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDLI stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. PDL BioPharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $266.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDL BioPharma, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.076 dividend. This is a boost from PDL BioPharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDLI. BidaskClub downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. PDL BioPharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

In other PDL BioPharma news, major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. purchased 8,703 shares of PDL BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.16 per share, with a total value of $97,125.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,667,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,728,150.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

