Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,370 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 21,682 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of Arch Coal worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Coal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 669,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 31,565 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Arch Coal by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 499,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 171,706 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Arch Coal by 4,430.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 418,890 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Coal by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 399,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Arch Coal by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 337,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $636.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.54. Arch Coal Inc has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $89.42.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $319.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.27 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Arch Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Coal Inc will post -10.13 EPS for the current year.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

