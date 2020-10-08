Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 183,434 Shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,434 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Buckle worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Buckle by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the second quarter valued at $308,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Buckle in the second quarter worth $3,751,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Buckle in the second quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

NYSE:BKE opened at $23.80 on Thursday. Buckle Inc has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.23 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Buckle Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKE. ValuEngine downgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.