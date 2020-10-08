Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 62,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.99% of Unisys worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. State Street Corp grew its stake in Unisys by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,804,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after buying an additional 153,929 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Unisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Unisys by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Unisys by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 637,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after buying an additional 164,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UIS opened at $10.52 on Thursday. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $662.94 million, a P/E ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $438.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

