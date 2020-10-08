Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Stake Lessened by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 312,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the first quarter worth $96,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the second quarter worth $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 96.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 12.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Natus Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Natus Medical stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $591.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -872.06 and a beta of 0.75. Natus Medical Incorporated has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $34.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

