Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,307 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Cactus worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cactus by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cactus by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,019,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,664,000 after buying an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.34. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.29 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

