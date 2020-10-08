Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 17,801 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,801 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Focus Financial Partners worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,897,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,754,000 after acquiring an additional 207,060 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 745,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,623,000 after acquiring an additional 47,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2,327.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 490,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 470,046 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, CEO Ruediger Adolf sold 561,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $17,424,794.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,424,794.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leonard R. Chang sold 186,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $5,799,612.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,612.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock valued at $40,174,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

FOCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $40.99.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

