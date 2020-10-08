Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,113,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,821 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Livent worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 11.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Livent by 2.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Livent by 8.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Livent by 282.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Livent by 1.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LTHM. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Livent in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Livent in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

Livent stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.83, a PEG ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.11. Livent Corporation has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $12.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. Livent had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Corporation will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

