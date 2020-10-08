Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 19,102 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,102 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 204.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 386,409 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 18.8% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 568,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,630,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 17.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after buying an additional 60,558 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kforce by 125.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 207,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 28.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 167,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 36,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $781.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $42.64.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $343.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KFRC shares. BidaskClub raised Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kforce from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair raised Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $102,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

