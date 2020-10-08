Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 15,774 Shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Model N worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 44.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Barter sold 3,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $121,805.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 4,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $166,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,214.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,770 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MODN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Model N from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

MODN opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Model N Inc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.25. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $41.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Model N Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

