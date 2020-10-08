Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 29,514 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 252,813 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 29,514 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.99% of Zumiez worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 75,110 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 155.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,933 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 57,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 16.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,118 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 161,955 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

ZUMZ stock opened at $30.08 on Thursday. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $765.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.67. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $83,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $67,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,137.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

