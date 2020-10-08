AQR Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 8.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 48.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 51.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 904,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $560.54 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

WETF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Wisdom Tree Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

