Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 153.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,958 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $22,858,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,979,000 after buying an additional 732,147 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 95.0% in the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,435,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,738,000 after buying an additional 699,281 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 266.7% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 894,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after buying an additional 650,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 77.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after buying an additional 403,310 shares during the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFSI opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $876,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,200 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $63,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 462,844 shares of company stock worth $23,414,292. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

