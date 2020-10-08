AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 26.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 675,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SNCR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.38. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchronoss Technologies Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

