Bank of America Corp DE Sells 148,649 Shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,649 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.25% of Nlight worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nlight by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,390,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nlight by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,208,000 after buying an additional 663,490 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nlight by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,124,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after buying an additional 340,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nlight by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,056,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,508,000 after buying an additional 54,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 762,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 109,298 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nlight news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 14,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $325,864.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $302,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,054 shares of company stock valued at $866,189. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market cap of $912.37 million, a PE ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 2.53. Nlight Inc has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $26.48.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.01 million. Nlight had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Nlight Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LASR. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nlight in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nlight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Nlight from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nlight from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

