AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 107,489 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 87.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,489 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 94.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 47.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on IVR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Shares of IVR opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $507.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 97.93 and a current ratio of 97.93. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

