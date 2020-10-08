Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 136,585 Shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,585 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 240,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 5.2% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 211,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $35,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NCZ stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $5.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

