Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,880 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.17% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,819.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $243,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $312,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $355,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $26.27 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $26.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49.

