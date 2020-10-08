Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) to Buy

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get BioNano Genomics alerts:

BNGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.54. BioNano Genomics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioNano Genomics will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioNano Genomics stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of BioNano Genomics worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioNano Genomics (BNGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioNano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.