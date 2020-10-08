Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $125.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $167.75.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

