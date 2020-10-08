Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.18% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,699,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after purchasing an additional 563,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,789,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after buying an additional 251,323 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,805,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,894,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,702,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after buying an additional 1,861,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. Hospitality Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.40. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SVC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

