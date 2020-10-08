12,277 Shares in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 84,937 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,526,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 1,151,310 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 855,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 52,529 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $258.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.34 million. Analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRTK shares. ValuEngine cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Read More: What does RSI mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 542 Shares of Dine Brands Global Inc
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 542 Shares of Dine Brands Global Inc
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,566 Shares of 58.com Inc
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,566 Shares of 58.com Inc
Matthews International Corp Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.
Matthews International Corp Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.
PDL BioPharma, Inc. Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.
PDL BioPharma, Inc. Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in Arch Coal Inc
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in Arch Coal Inc
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 183,434 Shares of Buckle Inc
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 183,434 Shares of Buckle Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report