12,277 Shares in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 84,937 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,526,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 1,151,310 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 855,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 52,529 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $258.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.34 million. Analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRTK shares. ValuEngine cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

