AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,236 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 125,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 67,042 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 320,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,828,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of LendingClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.47.

NYSE:LC opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92. LendingClub Corp has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.19.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 22.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingClub Corp will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $30,005.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,222.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

