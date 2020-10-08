AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,554 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 24.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after buying an additional 1,180,401 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 374.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 1,163,550 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 155.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 571,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 347,853 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 448.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 309,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 253,410 shares during the period. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WTI opened at $1.74 on Thursday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $6.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $246.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 3.16.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

