AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of TransEnterix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransEnterix by 158.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 316.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46,926 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the second quarter worth $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 11.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 618,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 64,425 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 77.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 90,399 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRXC. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of TRXC opened at $0.40 on Thursday. TransEnterix, Inc. has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $6.31.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million.

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

