AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Zagg during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zagg by 362.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Zagg during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Zagg during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Zagg by 34.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

ZAGG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Zagg from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Zagg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZAGG opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.56. Zagg Inc has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.26. Zagg had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $77.12 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Zagg Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

