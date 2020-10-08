ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 651,031 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConforMIS were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConforMIS by 250.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in ConforMIS by 44.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConforMIS by 57.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 36,316 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in ConforMIS by 25.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 167,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ConforMIS by 5,781.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 135,231 shares during the period. 25.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on ConforMIS in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConforMIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.80. ConforMIS Inc has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.42.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 189.07% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

