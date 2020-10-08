AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $37,000 in Gannett Media Corp. (NYSE:GCI)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett Media Corp. (NYSE:GCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GCI. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gannett Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett Media from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Gannett Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $192.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Gannett Media Corp. has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $9.44.

Gannett Media (NYSE:GCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.02 million. Gannett Media had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gannett Media Corp. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $122,276.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500,499 shares in the company, valued at $820,818.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gannett Media

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

