Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Position Reduced by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,886 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADES. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 98.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 160.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADES opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.44. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative net margin of 21.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 million for the quarter.

ADES has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

