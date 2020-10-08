AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 59,550 Shares of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 83.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 59,550 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sientra were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIEN. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Sientra from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

SIEN stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. Sientra Inc has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $195.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 130.33% and a negative net margin of 140.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sientra Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sientra Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

