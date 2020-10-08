22,543 Shares in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Gold Resource by 1.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 239,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 11.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 26.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GORO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd.

NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $2.72 on Thursday. Gold Resource Co. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.97 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.