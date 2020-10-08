Aneel Bhusri Sells 88,339 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.73, for a total value of $19,587,406.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aneel Bhusri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $18,551,190.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Aneel Bhusri sold 7,584 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total value of $1,375,434.24.

Workday stock opened at $227.21 on Thursday. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $248.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.19. The stock has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of -121.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BofA Securities raised their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Workday from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Workday from $207.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Workday by 86.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 58.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 54.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

